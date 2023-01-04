Gov. Laura Kelly details plan on ‘Axing Your Taxes’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita on Wednesday to outline her “Axing Your Taxes” plan, which she says will help save money for Kansans.

After touring a local Child Start facility, the governor detailed her plan which includes getting rid of the sales tax on groceries, diapers and feminine hygiene products, as well as a sales tax holiday on school supplies.

“We continued to pull in new businesses, new jobs into our state. So I’m very confident that we have embedded in our ongoing revenues and projections more than enough to fund what we are proposing here,” said Gov. Kelly.

Another part of the governor’s plan would be to increase the income threshold for when a social security recipient would have to pay state income taxes. She said the state’s budget would be able to handle the cuts even without the budget surplus it currently has.

