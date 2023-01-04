FORECAST: Seasonal highs around 40 the next few days

Moving through the rest of Wednesday, high pressure will begin to shift in from the northwest. This will produce a mild breeze gusting up to 20 mph through the day. Mostly-cloudy skies from this morning break to partly-sunny conditions for much of the afternoon, as high temperatures only increase to seasonal within the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This area of high pressure will remain throughout Thursday, but will continue to transfer east. This means throughout Thursday we will see a change in wind direction. Thursday night, a southerly flow will be more common and will amplify as an upper-level low begins to enter the Central Plains. Friday we will build more clouds moving into the afternoon, but temperatures will climb back to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High pressure will then transfer to the Ohio River Valley, and an upper-level low will begin to interact with the region. A better chance for scattered showers is building into Saturday, but nothing too aggressive at this time. Wet and slick conditions will be coming on the roads, but torrential rain and high winds, or even thunderstorms, are unlikely at this time. The upper level low will transfer quickly to the north and east, and by Sunday partly sunny skies return, with temperatures hovering just above average.

