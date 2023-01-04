FORECAST: More clouds and wind on Wednesday

The storm system that brought us rain on Monday has departed far to the east. However, we are still dealing with effects from that same storm. The cold front associated with it punched through our area Tuesday morning. That left us with falling temperatures and windy conditions through the afternoon. Expect overnight lows to drop into the 20s for most of us tonight. We will be left with a good deal of cloud coverage and a west wind will still be gusty at times. We will actually continue to have similar impacts through our Wednesday. Cooler air has locked in place with a west/northwest wind. It will continue to be breezy at times on Wednesday, with 20-25 mph gusts and mostly cloudy skies. Highs stay in the upper 30s through the middle of the week before some slight improvements arrive by Friday with highs in the 40s. Latest trends actually are keeping us a little bit cooler for the weekend, so we can expect pretty typical air for this time of year in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We are mostly dry for the rest of the week but we are keeping a slim chance for a few showers late Friday into Saturday morning. That is pretty much it for any more rain chances in the short term.

