Following 2 deadly unintentional shootings involving children, police discuss storing guns safely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a month apart, two children have died in the Kansas City metropolitan area from apparent accidental shootings.

On Nov. 28, 4-year-old Roman Andrews died following what is believed to be an unintentional shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

On Christmas Eve around 6:45 p.m., 3-year-old Quezariah Jackson died following a separate unintentional shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, at a home near James A. Reed Road and E. 79th Street.

Court records show a 911 caller told dispatchers a 3-year-old accidentally shot herself. According to police, although the death investigation is ongoing, the shooting is believed to be accidental.

Accidental shootings occur each year in Kansas City.

“It’s a tragedy felt by the whole community,” Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Investigators are reminding community members to talk with children about gun safety and take steps to store guns safely.

“They can obtain one of these gun locks for free,” Becchina said. “One of these could represent somebody’s life that, otherwise, could be cut short by accidental gunfire.”

Police also recommend having discussions before children visit someone else’s home.

“If you are going over to somebody’s house, have that discussion ahead of time. You should feel free to ask, ‘Are there guns in the house? Are they kept in a safe place?’” Becchina said. “Otherwise, it can be a lot worse of a conversation that you have on the other end, if those guns were not responsibly stored and protected.”

Both the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department offer free gun locks at police patrol divisions.

