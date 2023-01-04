Doctors: Suspected cause of Bills player’s collapse is most common in youth baseball

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Most people who watch football, play football, or even coach football were shocked to see Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin stand up after a tackle, then fall to the ground during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition.

Maurice Woodard plays professionally on the international level and coaches youth football in the metro area. He said safety always comes first for the kids he coaches, but the safety concern most top of mind is concussion, so he was thrown by what he saw.

“They need to find out what caused this,” Woodard declared on Tuesday. “It looked like a normal hit.”

Dr. Timothy Beaver was among the local football fans who were watching as it happened. He is a sports cardiologist at the University of Kansas Health System. It didn’t take long for him to surmise that what happened was something known as commotio cordis.

“You take something that is a fairly benign-looking hit, it just happens to hit the chest at the right time in the cycle of the heartbeat,” Beaver explained, “to set the heart off in a bad, chaotic rhythm. It’s pretty unusual.”

Medical experts weighing in across the nation estimated it happens 20-30 times a year.

Beaver said, while it’s rare, it’s not unheard of. Most of the literature involves youth baseball because, in the realm of sports, that’s where it happens most often.

“There’s lots of hits to the chest happening every day, whether it’s tackle sports, professional, hockey in general, but -- more frequently -- people are throwing balls,” Beaver explained. “Kids in Little League baseball around the age of 9 or 10 have very little body mass and they have still not great depth perception, and their friends don’t throw the ball straight. So, the ball is coming at them and they don’t know to turn into the ball and let it hit them in the shoulder. So, they’ll turn away and sometimes it will hit them in the chest.”

He said quick use of CPR and defibrillators is the key to surviving such a hit in the rare case where the timing and placement of the hit causes commotio cordis.

A 2012 report from the National Institutes of Health showed a 58% survival rate from 2006-2012. Looking at data from 1970-2012, resuscitation using defibrillation had a 40% survival rate if done within 3 minutes. That dropped to 5% after 3 minutes.

That study said key preventative measures in youth baseball are using soft “safety” balls and having AEDs at the ready with someone trained to use them.

