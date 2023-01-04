Blue Valley teachers now wearing emergency alert buttons for classroom safety

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - As Blue Valley School District resumes classes Wednesday, teachers and staff are now equipped with a new tool to combat safety concerns and help in emergencies.

The CrisisAlert button that will be now worn every day can call for help by simply pressing the button three times. Alerts are made, then can be seen by teachers and staff across the district through desktop alerts, intercoms and strobe lights. An entire school can go on lockdown, if need be, with this new tool.

CrisisAlert is operating in more than 2,000 schools across the country, including now two districts in the Kansas City metro.

Three presses on the button alert administrators, school resource officers, and school nurses of the exact location in the entire district where the emergency is happening.

Centegix, who creates these buttons, said on their website that the technology determines the location of the alert down to the individual floor and room, so first responders know where exactly where they need to go.

Blue Valley teachers and staff were trained on the ID badge-like button system Tuesday afternoon.

This is the same alert system implemented at Olathe School District last year. Olathe schools implemented these same buttons for teachers back in August following a school shooting at Olathe East High School in March 2022.

That’s the extreme instance, but it could also be used for a child hurt on the playground or a teacher having chest pains, as examples.

The tool does not track teachers’ and staff’s movements throughout the day.

