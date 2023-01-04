Aging & Style
Bill checks out the most powerful non-invasive laser-like lipo device in America

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bill gets a firsthand look at the UltraSlim® Professional, by Ward Photonics. It’s the most powerful non-invasive laser-like lipo device in the country, and it’s one of a few devices FDA Cleared for fat loss. In fact, as demonstrated by the UltraSlim multi-site clinical trials, the average inch loss is 3.5 inches (1.6 liters of fat) off of the waist, hips, and thighs in a single 32 minute treatment. Dr. Jeremy Landry, D.C., President of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo® in Olathe shows Bill how the UltraSlim® treatments work. Sponsored by KC Laser-Like Lipo.

