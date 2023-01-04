Belton woman dies from injuries after being shot, found lying in ditch

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement identified a woman who died Tuesday due to a weekend shooting.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola Sunday evening after receiving a call about someone lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders found 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, and took her to a local hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office stated Rodriguez died from her injuries Tuesday evening.

The suspect in the case was found Tuesday, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also call the Investigations Division at 913-294-3232, extension 188.

