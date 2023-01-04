Aging & Style
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law

Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office expects to release a statement regarding the case on Wednesday or Thursday.

Investigators say Bauman told a witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter. Investigators say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children. Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read, “your grandmother will die.”

Bauman’s attorneys issued her statement to KY3 News:

“Thanks to Camden County for recognizing that I never intended anyone actual harm. My daughters are the most important people in my life. I am sad for this and my other mistakes as a mother and the impact on them. I cannot thank my ex-mother in law enough for continuing to be a rock in their lives.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation while the case.

