Another $50 million afforded to help Kansas businesses recover from COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another $50 million has been made available to help Kansas businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a second round of economic grants.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that $50 million will fund a second round of projects through the Building a Stronger Economy grant program. It said BASE 2.0 will continue to address infrastructure and economic development needs delayed due to COVID-19 in an effort to expand Kansas’ base of businesses and residents.

KDOC noted that the additional funds were designated to the effort by the SPARK Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council in December.

According to KDOC, previous applicants that were not funded in the first round will be considered for the second and do not need to reapply unless they would like to submit a new application. Awardees from the first round will not be eligible for this grant cycle.

The Commerce Department said it received more than 440 applicants who requested more than $1 billion in identified projects for the available $100 million in the first round. The new round will follow the same regulations established for the first - including the requirement that awardees provide a 25% match.

KDOC indicated that county and local governments, economic development organizations, local chambers of commerce and other stakeholders are eligible to apply. Awardees will have two years to complete their projects and use all awarded and required matching funds.

However, KDOC did say that applications submitted are required to document how the project was delayed or affected negatively due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting downturn in economic conditions.

The Commerce Dept. noted that the second round of the grant application process opened at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

For applicant questions regarding this opportunity, email CommerceSPARK@ks.gov.

