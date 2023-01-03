What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once the calendar moved to Jan. 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food was supposed to drop to 4 percent from where it had been for a while -- 6.5 percent. But that’s not what some shoppers are seeing on their receipts.

Local sales taxes in Sedgwick County are set at 1 percent. Add that to the 4 percent state tax, and you get 5 percent.

Most items can be found at the new 4-percent rate. But other products on the shelves will continue to be taxed at the 6.5-percent rate, including alcohol.

Confused yet?

For example - If you get your meat from the deli, it will be taxed at 4 percent. But if that meat is between slices of bread along with lettuce, cheese and tomato prepared and sold by the store, it’s 6.5 percent. Prepared foods, whether heated or cold or that will need reheating, remain at 6.5-percent taxation. Here, we’re talking your rotisserie chickens, store-packaged sliced apples and charcuterie boards.

Whether something comes with utensils, like a knife, fork, spoon, napkins, plates or a straw, could determines if you pay the old rate or the new one. Take-and-bake pizzas, for example, aren’t considered prepared food, so they’re taxed at 4 percent. But if they come with utensils -- you guessed it -- 6.5 percent. Same for bakery items like a wedding cake. Without utensils, you’ll be taxed 4.5 percent.

With utensils? Yes, 6.5 percent.

There are other exemptions, and we have the Kansas Department of Revenue list on the 12 News App.

To add just a little bit more confusion, the new state rate of 4 percent will drop by half in 2024 and be eliminated in 2025.

