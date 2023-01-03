Tips on hitting your fitness goals in the new year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One local gym is helping new customers create and maintain their new year fitness resolution goals.

Every year, people with all kinds of fitness experience make their way back to area gyms or a room in their home if they’ve got the space to work out again. This year, it’s no different as more people are signing up to get more active in 2023.

Customers come into Metro KC Fitness on 12th Street and Oak Street with a vast scale of experience. Some may have always worked out through sports growing up or some are starting out completely new and don’t know which dumbbell is best for which workout.

Metro KC Fitness in downtown Kansas City has several trainers available to help new customers who may be intimidated. First things first – you’re not alone in being scared to go inside, but just know everyone else is working on themselves at the same time as you are. They treat it as a community, rather than a fearful place with weights banging on the floors. You won’t hear many grunts or screams or loud music blaring, but you’ll still see many people at work doing their personal best.

Another tip the trainers say is to start off small. They say to start focusing on just planks and working on your core if you’re looking to lose that 2022 weight. Another key thing – stay consistent.

Determination will get you to the gym, but consistency will help in the long term.

They also encourage customers to be aware of their diet. Knowing when to eat carbs (yes, they can be good for you) and when to not eat them.

Currently, Metro KC Fitness has four gyms in the KC Metro area. They are located in Argentine, Briarcliff, Strawberry Hill, and downtown.

Metro KC Fitness was established in 2017 and is open 24/7/365.

