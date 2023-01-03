Teen ‘waived to adult status,’ charged with murder following fatal shooting at Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, one of the seven teens charged in a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe park in May has been “waived to adult status” and charged.

On Jan. 3, Jacobi Deonte Epting’s status changed and he was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Marco Cardino.

Epting’s first appearance is set to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

His mugshot is not currently available. According to court records, Epting is 14 years old.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, a total of seven teens were charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on May 24, 2022, in the 14500 block of W. 151st St. just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found that 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville had been fatally shot.

The seventh teen that was charged was 17 years old and from Kansas City, Missouri. That person’s name was not disclosed.

Prior to that, four 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds had already been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Cardino’s death. All six of them were from Olathe. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office had said it would pursue charging the four 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law prohibits 13-year-olds from being charged as adults.

