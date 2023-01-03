Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Calvin

Calvin.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Great Plains SPCA)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Calvin is a 1-year-old boxer mix who has been at Great Plains for over two months with ZERO people wanting to meet him.

He is one of those dogs who just loves to do everything, including run, play or just hang out with you!

He’s a “work hard, play hard” kind of canine. He is eager to please and ready to jump right into a wonderful life with you.

Calvin will need a home with no one under 8 years of age and will need to meet any children or dogs in the home.

To learn more, check out the Great Plains SPCA website.

