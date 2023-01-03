Olathe mother says son was fatally shot by police during mental health call for help

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police are expected to officially release the name of a young man shot and killed by police Saturday night.

His family has already stepped forward, releasing photos and some information about that night.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Lynch’s family says he suffered from schizophrenia.

His mother says a family member called police for help due to Lynch’s mental state that night.

Lynch’s mother Maria Varnas tells KCTV5 she’s in the process of hiring an attorney.

Olathe police say they were called to the home for a physical disturbance and Lynch advanced towards officers with an “edged weapon.”

Officers used a taser, but say it did not have an effect on him. Police say an officer eventually fired his gun, striking and killing Lynch.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Team is now reviewing what happened.

KCTV5 reached out to Olathe police to ask if the officers had crisis intervention training or if a “co-responder” with a background in mental health accompanied the officers. Olathe police declined to answer those questions because it is an ongoing investigation.

Around 10% of police calls for service involve someone with a severe mental illness, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

