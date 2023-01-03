Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street.

KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.

Angelina Wiley, 22, has a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis, according to her mother Tracy Weatherby, who has been by her side at the hospital. She was fuming when she talked about it.

“I want to know why my daughter went to have fun and ended up shot,” said Weatherby. “Find me that guy!”

Wiley was with a group of friends ringing in the new year in the entertainment district. One of her friends, who asked not to be identified out of concern for her safety, described what she saw.

She said she was sitting on the steps of the FedEx office, snacking on something from a food truck. The group had ordered a Lyft, but traffic was backed up along Westport Road. Wiley crossed the street to check on the status of her food at the same food truck. The witness said there was a man standing outside a car stuck in traffic, yelling at the driver. She heard someone say, “Gimme my keys,” then saw the man shoot into the driver’s side window. She ran for cover, then found out Wiley was on the ground, hit by several rounds.

“And people act like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s just the way it is,’” Weatherby shouted in frustration. “No, it’s not the way it is. This is not OK!”

A police report narrative said police were alerted to the shooting at 1:52 a.m. Wiley was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police then learned of a man who was dropped off at the hospital in a car. He had reportedly been shot there, as well. Police said his injuries are life-threatening.

Weatherby said Wiley has a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis and will need physical therapy to recover.

She and the witness are hoping there is camera footage that will help identify the gunman. A detective told them Monday that they’re having trouble getting video from area businesses because of holiday business closures.

