Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Chief Donna Lake has announced that she will be retiring later this month on Jan. 27.

Chief Lake has been with the department for more than 30 years and was appointed chief in 2019. She was the first female fire chief in the city’s history.

When her retirement goes into effect later this month, an interim fire chief will be selected and then a search will begin for the next fire chief.

In a letter, Chief Lake said that leading the organization was her lifelong dream.

“Serving the residents of Kansas City for 30 and ½ years has brought me great joy,” Chief Lake said. “However, serving each of you through leading the department is even more joyous as it enabled each and every one of you to serve our City better. There are just no words to describe how proud I am of how much we’ve grown as a premier emergency medical and fire suppression service in this time. Each one of you has played a significant part in that. You made it easy for me to be Fire Chief.”

“Fire Chief Donna Lake has shown incredible leadership and passion for public safety over the past 30 years, working to create a stronger Kansas City Fire Department,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “As the first woman to lead the Department, Chief Lake is a trailblazer and inspiration for women, showing them, they too can aspire to lead in public safety. During the pandemic and after, Chief Lake worked to find solutions for better representation, recruitment, and retention, and ensured our firefighters are taken care of to best serve our community. We will miss Chief Lake and wish her well in the future. I look forward to working with our leadership to ensure strong management for the best interest of our firefighters, paramedics, and community.”

A press release from the city said: “During her time as Fire Chief she helped launch a Community Paramedicine Program, started significant work improving Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), conducted multiple vaccination clinics, re-opened Fire Station 40, became world champions in EMS, began Basic Life Support 911 services, sent women and men of the Fire Department to world-renowned training, made mental and emotional health a priority, implemented new technology, equipment, radios, self-contained breathing apparatus, and may other accomplishments.”

