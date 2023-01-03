Investigation underway after shooting victim is found in ditch in rural Paola

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman who had been shot was found in a ditch in rural Paola, Kansas.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about someone who was lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders took the person, a woman in her 40s, to a local hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and following up on any leads.

The sheriff’s office said there is no known threat to the community. However, a suspect has not been taken into custody.

If you have any information that could assist them in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also call the Investigations Division at 913-294-3232, extension 188.

