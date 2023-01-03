FORECAST: Colder temperatures expected Tuesday

Dense fog took over the region this morning, as the atmosphere is nearly saturated. This moisture will play a key role in shower and storm development through the evening. We have good, upper level support from an approaching area of low pressure and associated warm front. Those two factors will help create sufficient ingredients for a few of the storms to be on the strong to severe side. A low-end risk is in place for most of the viewing area, with the better chance for severe weather staying just off to our south across the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region. Low-end severe hail and wind will be the main concern. We cannot rule out an isolated and brief tornado, again, mainly to our south. Whether a storm reaches low-end severe levels or not, we have the potential for frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds embedded within storm activity. Storms move west to east through the region, with the best chance being in the 5 to 10 p.m. range. Behind this storm system comes a cold front and windy conditions. Temperatures will start warm Tuesday morning before falling into the 30s by the afternoon. This colder stint will stick around Wednesday and Thursday before a bit of relief arrives late this week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.