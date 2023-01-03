FORECAST: Low-pressure system drops temps throughout Tuesday

The full gamut of weather attire can be expected Tuesday---from T-shirts this morning with temperatures hovering in the 50s, to sweaters and jackets by this afternoon as temperatures fall to the upper 30s. Low pressure is what we continue to interact with throughout the day. Being that we’re now on the southern-front portion of the low, heavy clouds, fog, and isolated shower activity are still common. We’ll continue this throughout the late morning.

By lunchtime, we will begin to interact with the southern-back-half of low pressure. This will change the direction of the wind, and bring in gusty conditions between 25 and 35 mph. Temperatures will also begin to fall rapidly---from upper 40s and lower 50s this morning, to upper 30s by this afternoon, with wind chill values in the lower 20s. Northern counties may have an opportunity for a wintry mix during the afternoon as we pull in the colder air mass.

Once the area of low pressure shifts east, we will begin to lessen the wind and remain under seasonal upper 30s for highs. This, however, does not last. We will introduce another weak upper-level low from the west by Saturday, which will yield a small opportunity for isolated shower activity. Prior to this, a southerly flow begins to re-develop and increase temperatures back to the low and middle 40s by Friday, and will continue into the next work week.

