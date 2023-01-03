Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Body armor donated to North Kansas City police dog

North Kansas City Police Department K9 Bark.
North Kansas City Police Department K9 Bark.(Provided by NKCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Body armor has been donated to a North Kansas City police dog named Bark, giving the K9 protection from bullets and being stabbed.

Nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the protective vest, which has been embroidered to say: “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

The 501(c)(3) was established in 2009 with the goal of providing protectives vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. The body armor is custom fitted and is made in the U.S. Since being established, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided 4,845 vests to police dogs in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. Both private and corporate donations made that possible.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will take donations in any amount, but a single donation of $960 will sponsor a single vest.

For more information, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Olathe police are expected to officially release the name of a young man shot and killed by...
Olathe mother says son was fatally shot by police during mental health call for help
Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, in critical condition
NFL won’t make up Bills-Bengals game this week following safety’s collapse on-field
The sports world is reacting to the Bills' safety collapsing during the game. He needed CPR...
Bills player’s toy charity brings in millions following his collapse, hospitalization
Increased gym memberships
Tips on hitting your fitness goals in the new year