Pet of the Day: Capone

Meet Capone!

Capone is a perfect snuggle bug looking for an adopter or foster through KC Pet Project. He is a 1-year-old pit mix who is currently only 43 pounds. He’s working hard to gain weight, as he’d be much healthier around 55-60 pounds, but he still has a medium-size frame!

Capone is the sweetest boy. He may like to take things a bit slow at first, but will warm up to you quickly. After a short time, he will be offering you kisses, asking for big scratches, and leaning into you for cuddles. Capone is very adventurous and will hop right in the car to join you on your outings! He thoroughly enjoys sitting in the back seat, looking out the windows and watching the world go by.

Despite how skinny and food-motivated Capone is, he takes treats so gently and prefers to have his lunch hand-fed to him.

Capone is a people lover. He wants to be close to his humans at all times. This makes him amazing on a leash, as he will never get too far ahead of you and doesn’t pull. He would love a family who has a balanced lifestyle, altering between active and chill. He loves to go on walks, but also loves to lounge around afterward and snuggle on the couch. Capone is having a hard time in the scary, loud shelter and would love to go to a loving home with an adopter or foster. He can live with dogs, too, so if you have an energetic pup and think Capone is the perfect dog for you, bring the whole family to KC Pet Project to meet him!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.