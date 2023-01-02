KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold.

That’s a reality in Kansas City, MOK, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage.

Callers in Kansas City are waiting an average of 37 seconds with the longest wait time recorded at 42 minutes and 47 seconds, according to the latest data from the Mid-America Regional Council.

The problem? A shortage in call-takers.

The Kansas City Police Department needs 96 dispatchers to be fully staffed. Right now, they’re 31 short.

Now, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners is looking at ways to recruit and retain more people.

Among the ideas: Allowing marijuana use, now that it’s legal in Missouri. It’s currently a deal-breaker.

“We need to make sure we have rules that those who are driving, those who are in important public safety positions, aren’t under the influence, but otherwise I think, you know, if you’re lawfully using marijuana like you may lawfully use alcohol at certain times, you’re not doing it on the job, then you can be a fine employee for Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

The Board has already removed KCPD’s residency requirement. That applies not just to police officers, but to civilian workers, too, Lucas said.

“To me it’s pay, it’s making sure that we’re actually looking to get more people applying, and it’s where we can remove certain requirements or limits that used to exist and saying, ‘You know what? A lot more people can work for KCPD than perhaps they thought they could just a year ago,’” Lucas said.

