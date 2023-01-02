KC area gas prices rise 6 cents in a week, still down significantly on the year

Aging & Style
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the metro rose last week for the first time in several weeks.

Kansas City area gas prices rose 5.9 cents last week, and now average $2.69 a gallon. That number is still 24.6 cents lower than the average cost of gas locally a month ago, and 15.3 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that monitors and analyzes gas prices from across the country.

Kansas City gas price trends jibe with the national average, which has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the past week. That’s down 22.5 cents from a month ago, and down 9.5 cents from a year ago.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year COVID-zero policies appear to be coming to an end.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

