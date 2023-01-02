FORECAST: Wet weather moves in Monday

We start off the first Monday of 2023 with a Weather Alert. Widespread shower activity, along with scattered thunderstorms, will be likely moving forward to the afternoon into the mid-evening timeframe. A marginal risk for severe weather is active for the viewing area. Within the storm cells are heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds near 45 mph.

Prior to the rain threat, we will be dealing with dense fog throughout our morning commute, with some areas not lifting until later this morning between 10 a.m. and noon. Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and we will increase the temperature near the 60s, but rather late in the day, due to the approach of the storm system.

Once the storm system passes, temperatures will begin to fall dramatically. By mid-to-late morning Tuesday, high temperatures are expected to be achieved within the upper 40s. Past Tuesday morning, temperatures will continue to drop. We will have a Wednesday and Thursday in the lower and middle 30s, with partly sunny skies, but will gradually increase temperatures to above seasonal moving into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.