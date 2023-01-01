Passenger critically injured as car hits parked vehicles on Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A high-speed crash Saturday night sent one person to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a black Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Broadway in the area of 39th Terrace when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel and struck the back end of a parked red GMC Terrain.

According to police, the Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision, which occurred at 10:30 p.m. KCPD said after hitting the Terrain, the GMC was knocked into the rear end of a parked black GMC Yukon, which then struck a parked white Nissan Rogue.

The front-seat passenger of the Honda Civic was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Honda was uninjured in the crash while all of the parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the incident.

KCPD said an investigation -- including into suspected impairment -- is ongoing.

