Olathe police shoot, kill man who was wielding ‘edged weapon’

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by Olathe police after advancing towards officers with an “edged weapon,” the department said.

Olathe police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Oakview Street late Saturday evening at around 11:10 p.m. on a call regarding a physical disturbance.

When they arrived, the man displayed the weapon and moved towards the officers. The officers deployed a taser on the individual, but it did not have any effect on him.

The man continued advancing on officers until one of them fired his gun, striking and killing the man.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is investigating the case.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administration leave, which is a standard procedure by police departments.

