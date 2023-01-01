Aging & Style
No injuries following fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center, no shooting reported

By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City.

Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening.

A woman told deputies shots had been fired at the skate center, but no reports of a shooting came in.

A shots fired called was later reported there, but authorities were unable to determine if any shots were ever fired.

Clay County deputies did see a large fight involving teenagers outside of the skating rink, but did not find a shooting victim.

Deputies spotted a teenager reaching for his waistband during a fight and he was tased as a result.

A loaded handgun was found, but after EMS evaluated the suspect, Clay County juvenile authorities declined to take him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

