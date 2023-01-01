Aging & Style
Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station

By Nick Sloan
Jan. 1, 2023
INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway.

Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas station in the area.

Officers discovered the victim inside the gas station.

However, the victim died.

The shooting remains under investigation. No suspect is in custody.

