GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs ring in New Year with visit from Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs get a visit from the Denver Broncos and an interim head coach to begin 2023. Follow along with our Gameday Blog here.
First points of 2023 🥳— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023
📺: #DENvsKC on CBS
Patrick Mahomes was hobbling as he got up after that hit. He grabbed his left knee as he was walking off the field as to check it himself. He was briefly talking to the medical staff on the sideline, but sat in his normal spot on the bench. and appears fine.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023
With that reception, TE Travis Kelce has 100 catches on the season. It's his 3rd career season with 100+ receptions. He is the only player in team history to have multiple seasons with 100+ receptions. He's the only TE in NFL history with multiple 100-catch seasons.— Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 1, 2023
Our house. No better feeling.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023
January 1, 2023
Heating up at home 🔥— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023
Kicking off 2023 in style 💯— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023
Here are our inactives for #DENvsKC:— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023
QB Shane Buechele
DE Joshua Kaindoh
T Geron Christian
T Darian Kinnard
DE Malik Herring
The #chiefs surrounded Patrick Mahomes with several new skill players this season. But it's RB Jerick McKinnon that has proven to be extremely valuable heading into the postseason. My report on @nflgameday on @nflnetwork— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023
The #Chiefs are preparing for anything with Jerry Rosburg now in charge of the #broncos. Rosburg said this week he's really going to do whatever he wants these two weeks 😂— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023
New year, same QB1. @PatrickMahomes | #WPMOYChallenge— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023
PARTY AT OUR CRIB. #DENvsKC— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2023
How was Russell Wilson different this week after the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett? My report on @nflgameday on @nflnetwork.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023
My report from inside the #chiefs locker room. Patrick Mahomes is the front runner for MVP, because he's evolved his game since he last won the award. I explain here on @nflgameday on @nflnetwork 👇— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023
