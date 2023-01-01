FORECAST: A warm Sunday afternoon, rain and some thunder return Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Clouds stick around through this evening with the potential for areas of patchy fog to develop early Sunday, especially to our southeast.

If fog does develop it could drop visibility below one mile for a few hours before thinning out by the afternoon. High temperatures will still climb above normal, but we’ll have more 50s across the board than the 60 degrees we saw for those along and south of I-70 on Saturday.

After that the next storm system to arrive will move in on Monday. This will bring widespread rain to the area and a few rumbles of thunder.

No severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall totals will range between a quarter to one half of an inch with higher totals from any thunderstorms that form. Rain clears out in the evening with much cooler temperatures moving in midweek.

Highs will be slightly below normal with many spots in the middle 30s both Wednesday and Thursday. We warm back up into the 40s late in the week and into the upcoming weekend.

