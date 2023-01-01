FORECAST: Warm and quiet weather Sunday before rain returns Monday

Temperatures are off to a rather mild start again on Sunday. We do have some patchy dense fog out there in spots, but that should lift as the morning progresses. Those of you heading out to tailgate at Arrowhead, you are in for a great day! It could be way different for Jan. 1, but we are expecting 40s to tailgate with a noon temperature of 50 degrees. Highs this afternoon will be near 57 degrees. Those south of I-70 will likely make a run at 60 degrees again today.

The weekend ends on a dry note, but the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms returns on Monday. Out ahead of the next system, we will notice temperatures stay on the warm side in the upper 50s Monday afternoon. You will notice a good deal of moisture back in the atmosphere, it will feel more humid. That is a key ingredient for shower and storm development. Latest model guidance highlights an area of rain and storms beginning to work in from the west during mid to late afternoon and through the evening.

There is the chance for a few embedded stronger cells, especially just off to our south where a Marginal Risk for severe weather has been put in place. This does include Nevada, Clinton and then down into southern Missouri. The better chance for severe weather on Monday afternoon and evening will be across eastern Oklahoma, east Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. After this storm system exits Monday night, expect dropping temperatures through the middle of the week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday only stay in the 30s. We warm a bit again into the upcoming weekend.

