FORECAST: 70 percent chance of rain Sunday night, thunderstorms possible

Unseasonably warm air lingers across the area tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s.
By Alena Lee
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch out for patchy dense fog early Monday that could reduce visibility down to a few miles. Once the fog lifts we should see temperatures finally warm up pretty quickly.

As a storm system approaches from the west this will swing a cold front across the area and bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

Right now most thunderstorms that form will likely stay below severe limits, but we can’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm forming with hail and wind as the primary threats. After the front passes through we should see temperatures fall into the upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon.

These numbers continue to cool before bottoming out in the 20s by early Wednesday.

Midweek looks cooler than normal but we eventually warm right back up into the 40s late in the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

