Excessive speed plays role in Kansas Turnpike crash seriously injuring 1 in Wyandotte County
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and crashed on I-70 Saturday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for the driver.
A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 1986 Cadillac El Dorado. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall on I-70 near the 416.6 mile marker shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
KHP said the man was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
