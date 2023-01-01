Aging & Style
Affected businesses appreciative of KCMO’s response to water main break

By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A day after a 30-inch water main broke in downtown Kansas City, affected businesses are appreciative of KCMO’s response.

Tom’s Town, a local distillery, is located just feet away from where the water main broke. Their building flooded and they were without water for a couple of hours.

“I was in the thick of it for an hour of literally pouring water, but after that it stopped immediately and didn’t continue,” said Tom’s Town general manager Kelsey Kallenberger. “[The city has] been great. The fact that it is already starting to get cleaned up, the city is doing a great job.”

Just down the street, Taps on Main was also affected. Their owner, Grant Tower, said the restaurant didn’t have water for an hour. After that, water pressure returned. He says he’s impressed by the progress the city has made since the water main broke.

“It’s pretty incredible to walk over there and look based on what we saw last night and what we are seeing now,” said Tower.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Saturday that the city will begin to restore the street on Tuesday.

