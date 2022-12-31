Aging & Style
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.

Crash reports indicated the 37-year-old woman driving the Lexus was taken to a hospital with suspected minor injuries. The 29-year-old driver of the Honda was uninjured, but a 65-year-old female passenger also suffered minor injuries according to the report.

The crash occurred at milepost 230.3 just north of Antioch Road on I-35.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

