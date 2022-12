KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a large water main break at 17th and Main in Kansas City.

Excessive flooding is being reported between 17th and 20th Streets on Main Street.

Service is expected to resume once the scene is cleared.

🚨RIDER ALERT: #kcstreetcar service is temporarily suspended due to a water main break on 17th St btwn Main & Walnut. The break is causing excessive flooding on Main St btwn 17th - 20th. Service will resume once the scene is clear & trackways are cleaned of debris. @KCMOwater pic.twitter.com/okAroVCkdb — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) December 31, 2022

