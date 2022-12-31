‘This is what we’re going to miss’: Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate.

“My daughter was literally gunned down like a dog in the streets and left in her car,” said Glin’s mother Resha Evans. “Anybody that’s a parent can understand the pain of that.”

Months after Resha Evans’ daughter was killed, she’s still grieving and searching for answers.

“This was on a busy highway during the middle of the day,” Evans added. “I know somebody saw something.”

Police say Glin was shot in the head while driving her car in Kansas City. EMS took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“This is what we’re going to miss,” said family friend Lorraine Williams. “We’re going to miss this beautiful smile and beautiful young lady who was always there for anyone no matter who you were. She would let you live with her. She would give you her last penny.”

Since her daughter’s death in October, Evans has been pleading for anyone with information to say something as police continue searching for leads. A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

“Any information no matter how small you might think it is,” Evans said. “It could be major and key in the investigation. We’re asking someone to give us some information.”

“Please reach out and talk,” Williams urged. “These babies don’t have a mother anymore.”

Evans said she won’t stop fighting until her daughter’s killer is found.

“It’s about justice for my baby,” she said while wiping tears. “She left behind two babies that will grow up without their mother. They will go through life, graduate, they will have families, they will have life struggles. They will have ups, downs, hardships, good days, bad days, relationships without a mother.”

Authorities said they don’t know what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 816-234-5043 or to anonymously call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

