Streetcar service resumes after excessive flooding from water main break in Kansas City

Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a large water main break at 17th and Main in Kansas City.
Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a large water main break at 17th and Main in Kansas City.(KC Streetcar)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break.

A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets.

Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Repairs are expected to last through the weekend.

