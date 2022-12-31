Streetcar service resumes after excessive flooding from water main break in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break.

A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets.

Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Repairs are expected to last through the weekend.

