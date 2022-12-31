Single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night left one person in critical condition.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at what KCPD said was a “very high rate of speed.” The Honda failed to negotiate the curve of the road just south of Brush Creek, driving off the west side of the roadway and striking a large tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the crash occurred at 10:16 p.m. Friday night. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

