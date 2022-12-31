Repaving at 17th and Main to begin Tuesday, precautionary boil advisory in place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break.

A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets.

Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Saturday afternoon that line repairs were completed by 1;30 p.m. Crews worked overnight for about 18 hours.

“Restoration of the street, clean up, and repaving will begin Tuesday,” Lucas tweeted. “On behalf of the City, I thank the crews for their hard work last night and today. We regret any inconvenience to Kansas City businesses, residents, and visitors and remain committed to improving our infrastructure to avoid challenges like these in the future.”

On early Saturday morning, KC Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory to those residents and businesses from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway, east to west and Independence Boulevard to Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, north to south.

The advisory was issued due to the water main break.

KC Water stresses that it’s only a recommendation and not a requirement.

Lab tests are being conducted on various samples of water in the area.

Tips from KC Water on what’s recommended to do:

Boil drinking water.

Boil tap water for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, or prepare food. Remember to let the water cool sufficiently.

Ice made with un-boiled tap water should be replaced.

Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

Tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing and washing dishes

Boiled water may be used for brushing teeth.

Repairs are expected to last through the weekend.

🚨RIDER ALERT: #kcstreetcar service is temporarily suspended due to a water main break on 17th St btwn Main & Walnut. The break is causing excessive flooding on Main St btwn 17th - 20th. Service will resume once the scene is clear & trackways are cleaned of debris. @KCMOwater pic.twitter.com/okAroVCkdb — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) December 31, 2022

