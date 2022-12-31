Aging & Style
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape

By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape.

Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday.

On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged with aiding or assisting an escape. Nicholas Parris of Kansas City was also charged.

“You are probably going to pick me up real soon. Real, real, real soon.” Sparks said in a phone conversation with his mother, court documents state.

Branstietter is alleged to have made several phone calls with her son.

The affidavit also mentions that Branstietter’s Facebook account was searched and messages were found between her and Nicholas Parris, the ex-boyfriend of Sparks’ sister.

On Friday, Sparks was seen leaving the back yard of a Blue Springs home that Branstietter visited frequently.

Sparks and Branstietter drove to Parris’ home, where they were arrested by the Kansas City Police Department.

