KCI travelers happy to see Southwest flights back to normal

By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After days of cancellations, Southwest Airlines appears to be back to normal operations at KCI.

The airline has come under intense scrutiny after it left passengers stranded across the country over the holidays. Southwest cancelled more than 10,000 flights nation-wide because of brutual weather and an outdated computer system. Today at KCI, local passengers were not angry at Southwest for how things have gone in the last week.

“Southwest has always been my go to,” said Sedalia native Wanda Horne. “Everybody has problems. Everybody does. Glitches happen, so you just work with it.”

Local passengers also do not seem to have lost faith in the airline.

“I know a good company will get back quicker, and they did,” said Olathe native Sanjay Patel. “I have more trust now than before that they will do better.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

