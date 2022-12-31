FORECAST: Temps well above average for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Saturday morning starts on a pleasant and rather mild note thanks to cloud coverage in place. We have a super slim chance to squeeze out a random shower or two early this morning, otherwise a south wind picks up a bit at times today helping us warm back into the 50s. We could have some gusts exceeding 20-25 mph but nothing too strong. Breezy conditions settle down a bit this evening. Clouds could break at times today for some peeks of sunshine.

We stay mild again tonight as lows only drop into the mid 40s to start Sunday. Chiefs game looks incredibly warm tomorrow compared to that frigid air we had last weekend. Kickoff temperatures will be near 50 degrees. Mid 50s are expected Sunday afternoon with near 60 on Monday. That is out ahead of our next approaching storm system.

This is a large storm that will cover the Midwest and Plains states on Monday. We should stay warm enough solely for rain chances with snow staying northwest. That better chance looks to be midday into Monday afternoon. A colder shot of air will work in behind that storm system dropping us to the 40s Tuesday and even highs only in the 30s on Wednesday. That is as low as we go as 40s return next weekend. The overall pattern keeps us above average for this time of year.

