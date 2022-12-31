Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) — Kansas City, Kansas police shot and killed a man Friday morning after a bizarre chain of events.

Police Chief Karl Oakman said the man made a 911 call, pointed a gun at the responding officer, took off in the officer’s patrol car, then pointed a gun at officers who chased him.

Seth Bird didn’t know any of that when he pulled up on a car in the middle of the road at 92nd and Parallel because it hadn’t happened yet.

Dash cam video from his car shows a dark sedan straddling the two westbound lanes and him going around the car. He said no one was inside, so he looked around and saw a man in shorts on the opposite side of Parallel. A close look at the dash cam shows just that.

“I kind of do a double take like, ‘Why is he leaving this car right there?’” Bird recounted. “It did look like he was holding something in his hand. I didn’t know if it was like a phone or a gun. It did kind of, it didn’t feel right.”

It wasn’t until he saw news reports of the police shooting that it sunk in, and he was glad he didn’t stop.

“Knowing that I was right there in the scene right before it happened,” he said, “it’s a little bit bone chilling.”

Jeremy Moore was stuck in the fray of the shooting itself. The delivery driver was in traffic when he saw patrol cars flying past him. He stopped behind several other cars and saw police get out.

“I could see about half a dozen officers all out of their vehicles, guns drawn behind their door,” Moore described. “I’m not sure what happened. I heard the gunfire. Suspect fell to the ground.”

KCK police described the chain of events as follows. A man called 911 at approximately 8 a.m. to say his car broke down and was blocking traffic. An officer responded. A man came out of a wooded area and pointed a gun at the officer. The officer took cover. The man got into the officer’s patrol car and drove west. Other officers were close by and responded from both directions. The man drove to

the officer who responded to the broken-down car took cover when the man who placed the distress call came out of a wooded area and pointed a gun at him, then took off in the officer’s patrol car. Other patrol cars quickly caught up with the man. The man drove west to 98th Street and made a U-turn heading back east. At 94th Street, he got out of the stolen patrol car and pointed a gun at officers.

“The same individual got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the officers, and at that point gunfire was exchanged,” said KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman. “Multiple officers fired.”

It’s a moment Moore won’t soon forget.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Moore said. “My nerves are pretty much shot.”

Kansas City, Missouri police will be investigating the circumstances as an outside agency along with the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. They are asking anyone who was in the area or saw anything that might be related to contact the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

