Baldwin City Police investigating after shots fired at several locations Friday night

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Shots fired in several locations in Baldwin City, Kansas, Friday night has police investigating multiple scenes.

Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. Friday Dec. 30 to reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. At that location, shots were fired into The Bullpen, a local sports bar.

While police were at the first location confirming that shots were fired from outside the business, calls came in from outside the Baldwin City Public Library in the 800 block of 7th Street reporting shots fired there as well.

Baldwin City Police Officers located a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description and took one individual into custody without an incident.

No reports of injuries were received by police from either location. BCPD said it is investigating both scenes with confirmed shots fired and that they will be investigating witnesses.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.