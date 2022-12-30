Year in Review: Assessing Kansas football’s 2022 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football made plenty of history in Lance Leipold’s second season in Lawrence. The Jayhawks appeared in a bowl game for the first time in 14 years, ending their season Wednesday night with a 55-53 triple overtime loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl. Let’s hand out some superlatives for KU’s season.

Overview: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12), 8th place in Big 12

Best Game: Kansas 35, Duke 27

Fresh off two consecutive road wins over West Virginia and Houston, the Jayhawks returned to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and controlled the game on both sides of the ball against Duke. Quarterback Jalon Daniels was an all-purpose star for Kansas, tallying five total touchdowns in the contest. Daniels was 19 for 23 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns, while running for 83 yards and another score.

The Jayhawks never trailed against the Blue Devils who were undefeated at the time of the matchup and went on to finish the 2022 season with a 9-4 record.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel | AP)

Worst Game: Texas 55, Kansas 14

Punched in the mouth from the start, Texas was able to get something resembling revenge following the 57-56 overtime victory Kansas got over the Longhorns in 2021. The Jayhawks were run over and run past frequently by Texas’ star running back Bijan Robinson, who amassed an astounding 243 yards rushing and four scores in the contest.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels returned from injury but the Jayhawks trailed 31-0 at half before he was able to knock some of his rust off after missing four-and-a-half games due to injury. The 41-point loss was the largest of the season for the Jayhawks.

Best Moment: Achieving bowl eligibility for first time since 2008

Arguments can be made for plenty of moments during the brightest season in Lawrence, Kansas, in more than a decade. Here, we’ll go with the Jayhawks winning by three scores in a game that clinched them a spot in a December game for the first time since Barack Obama had just taken office. An injury-ravaged Oklahoma State team reeling after a drubbing at Kansas State the week prior came into Lawrence and was promptly beaten again, earning Kansas bowl-eligibility for the first time since 2008.

Along the way, Kansas hosted College Gameday’s football version for the first time in school history. The win over Oklahoma State was the product of outstanding performances from backup quarterback Jason Bean and Lawrence native Devin Neal, the latter of whom ran for 224 yards and added another 110 receiving to go along with one score. Bean’s 73-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Kansas a 17-7 advantage that it would take complete control of for the remainder of the contest.

Jason Bean with a loooooong touchdown run to restore #KUfball's two-score lead.pic.twitter.com/z0zm6MIpbH — Kansas Jayhawks on 247Sports (@Kansas247) November 5, 2022

Worst Moment: Jalon Daniels’ injury

Kansas’ College Gameday appearance was quickly soured when star quarterback Jalon Daniels exited the undefeated showdown between Kansas and TCU with an injury to his right shoulder. Daniels was injured as he ran to his right toward the sideline in an attempt to evade a TCU pass-rusher. When the body weight of a Horned Frog landed on his body, Daniels reportedly suffered an AC joint separation.

Daniels missed the remainder of the game, which then No. 19 Kansas lost to then No. 17 TCU, 38-31, as well as the next four contests. In those four games Daniels missed, Kansas went 1-3. While out, Daniels disputed a report that he would miss the remainder of the season and returned to play in three more games.

Outstanding Offense: Jalon Daniels, QB

No Kansas quarterback since Todd Reesing has performed at as high of a level as Daniels did. During the Jayhawks’ thrilling 55-53 triple-overtime Liberty Bowl against Arkansas, Daniels set seven Liberty Bowl records. Daniels completed 37 of 55 passes for five touchdowns and he ran for a sixth touchdown with his legs. That performance made Daniels the first player in FBS history to record 500-plus passing yards, 5+ touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a bowl game.

Helping guide the Jayhawks offense was offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who received a contract extension from KU in early December. The Jayhawks averaged 35.6 points per game, good for 20th in FBS.

Best Defensive Player: Cobee Bryant, CB

Opponents didn’t have a terribly hard time scoring against the Kansas defense this year. KU ranked 124th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 35.5 points per game. However, one of the bright spots of that defensive unit was sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant. The Evergreen, Alabama, native had three interceptions on the season including a game-winning pick-six against West Virginia.

COBEE BRYANT PICK-SIX TO WIN IT IN MORGANTOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/PRzuFLtdNN — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2022

Notable Number: 5,110

It had been 5,110 days between bowl games for Kansas football. Before Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl, the Jayhawks last appearance in a bowl game came Dec. 31, 2008, in the Insight Bowl against Minnesota.

Room For Improvement: Special teams

The Jayhawks struggled in the special teams department throughout crucial moments of the season. Kicker Jacob Borcila struggled mightily on field goal attempts, going 7 for 13 in that department in 2022. In the final two games of the year against Arkansas and Kansas State, the Jayhawks muffed a punt and a kickoff to set their opponents up with the ball in plus-territory.

What’s Next? Tons of returning experience

Kansas is expected to return all of its offensive skill position players except for backup quarterback Jason Bean. Defensively, Kansas received a boost with the announcement from senior safety Kenny Logan that he would utilize his COVID year of eligibility and return to Lawrence for the 2023 season. Lance Leipold had his contract extended through 2029 and the university has plans to improve Memorial Stadium.

