WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at testing the Times Square ball drop
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether in person or at home, millions will be watching a massive 12,000-pound crystal ball dropping in Times Square come New Year’s Eve.
The crystal ball features 2,866 triangles, and this year they’re replacing 192 of those with the new design, “Gift of love,” a circle of overlapping hearts intertwined together.
While in the Big Apple, KCTV5 News anchor Carolyn Long was able to get an up-close look at crews testing the crystal ball a day before the big celebration.
Check out the video below!
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.