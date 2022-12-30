WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at testing the Times Square ball drop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether in person or at home, millions will be watching a massive 12,000-pound crystal ball dropping in Times Square come New Year’s Eve.

The crystal ball features 2,866 triangles, and this year they’re replacing 192 of those with the new design, “Gift of love,” a circle of overlapping hearts intertwined together.

While in the Big Apple, KCTV5 News anchor Carolyn Long was able to get an up-close look at crews testing the crystal ball a day before the big celebration.

Join me for a Facebook LIVE shortly … I’ll take you to the top of Times Square for a test-run of the New Years Eve Ball drop !!! Posted by Carolyn Long - KCTV5 on Friday, December 30, 2022

Check out the video below!

LIVE : behind the scenes tour/test run of the Times Square ball-drop in NYC!!! Posted by Carolyn Long - KCTV5 on Friday, December 30, 2022

