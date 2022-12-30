Aging & Style
Southwest Airlines travelers struggle to find their luggage

By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Local Southwest Airlines travelers have struggled to find their bags at KCI.

Southwest cancelled thousands of flights in recent days, separating many customers from their luggage. With passengers stranded across the country, local travelers’ luggage has begun to build up at KCI. The airline has some bags stored at Terminal B, but also has a large number of bags stored at their off-site cargo facility about two miles away from the terminal.

The situation has created significant hassle for Southwest customers.

“I’m concerned this is the reality of trying to travel from now on,” said Tracy Graybill. “My thoughts are I guess I’ll just stay home.”

Southwest released a statement Thursday saying they expect their operations to return to normal on Friday, December 30.

