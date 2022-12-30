Shooting involving police officer under investigation in KCK
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting is under investigation Friday morning involving a police officer, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated.
The incident was in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway.
The police department did not say if there were injuries.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
