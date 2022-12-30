Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Shooting involving police officer under investigation in KCK

Police responded to a shooting Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police responded to a shooting Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting is under investigation Friday morning involving a police officer, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated.

The incident was in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway.

The police department did not say if there were injuries.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your guide to family-friendly Kansas City area New Year's celebrations.
Family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in the Kansas City metro
Your guide to family-friendly Kansas City area New Year's celebrations.
New Year's celebrations in the Kansas City metro
(Thermostat file)
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance
Ottawa police are asking for help finding out who provided pills laced with fentanyl to a man...
Death of Lawrence man in Ottawa being investigated as possible fentanyl poisoning